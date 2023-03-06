EN
    16:26, 06 March 2023 | GMT +6

    New General Director of Kazatomprom-SaUran JSC named

    Photo: t.me/samrukazynaofficial
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Askar Zhubanov has been appointed as General Director of Kazatomprom-SaUran. He previously served as Deputy General Director for Production, Kazinform has learned from the press service of JSC Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund.

    Kazatomprom-SaUran extracts uranium at Kanzhugan, Central Moiynkum and Mynkuduk deposits in Turkistan region.

    Kazatomprom-SaUran is the subsidiary of JSC National Company Kazatomprom. It was established in April 2015.


