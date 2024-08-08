New general director of KazEnergy named

Zhandos Nurmaganbetov, former Vice Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, has been appointed as the new general director of KazEnergy, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Born in 1981 Zhandos Nurmaganbetov is a native of the Zhambyl region. He graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University, University of International Business, Kyzylorda State University named after Korkyt Ata, and KIMEP University.

In 2005-2010, he was General Director of Kyzylorda REC JSC.

In 2011-2013, he served as Chair of the Board of JS NC SEC Kyzylorda. From 2013 to 2019, he worked in a private company.

From 2020, he held the post of Managing Director for Strategy and Development at KEGOC.

From December 2021 to December 2023, he was Vice Minister of Energy and was responsible for electricity, CHP and renewable energy issues.