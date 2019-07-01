EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:02, 01 July 2019

    New General Director of Qazaq Radiolary LLP named

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Nurzhan Mukhamedzhanova has been named as the new General Director of Qazaq Radiolary LLP, Kazinform has learnt from the Republican Television and Radio Complex "Qazaqstan".

    CEO of Republican Television and Radio Complex "Qazaqstan" JSC Lyazzat Tanysbai appointed Nurzhan Mukhamedzhanova as the General Director of Qazaq Radiolary LLP. Ms Mukhamedzhanova boasts over 35 years of professional experience in mass media sector.null

    Qazaq Radiolary LLP consists of Qazaq Radiosy, Shalqar, Astana, and Classic radio stations.

