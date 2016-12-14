EN
    12:45, 14 December 2016 | GMT +6

    New general manager of Kazakhstan Football Federation named

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Igor Utrobin has taken up the post of general manager of the Kazakhstan Football Federation (KFF) today, Kazinform has learnt from the KFF's press service.

    The KFF also announced that its Vice President Rafael Garibyan is stepping down for family reasons.

    Born in 1965, Mr. Utrobin is a graduate of the Almaty University. He is a former football player. Throughout his professional career he played for FC Zhetysu, FC Skif, FC Metallurg, FC Vostok, FC Shakhter, FC Dostyk and FC Kairat.

    Prior to the appointment he has served as chief specialist of the KFF children and youth football department since 2012.

