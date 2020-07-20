New gold plant commissioned in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - AK Altynalmas JSC has put into commercial operation the Dolinnoye gold plant located at the Aktogay project, Karaganda region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The production capacity of the new plany is 2,500,000 tons of ore per year. With the commissioning of the Dolinnoye gold plant, the total ore processing capacity of the Aktogay production site of AK Altynalmas JSC will increase to 5,200,000 tons of ore per year, and the extraction of rock mass - up to 50,000,000 tons per year.

Commissioning work on the CIP technology began on May 22 the current year. The first gold bar weighing 5.3 kg was produced at the beginning of June.

The Dolinnoye gold plant has become the fourth plant built and launched by AK Altynalmas JSC over the past 10 years, along with the Akbakay gold recovery plant, the Pustynnoye processing plant and the Altynalmas Technology precious metals recovery plant.