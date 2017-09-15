EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:21, 15 September 2017 | GMT +6

    New Golovkin-Alvarez promo released

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new promo of Golovkin-Alvarez battle was released, sports.kz reports.



    Earlier the fighters held the final press conference in Las Vegas during which Golovkin said the upcoming bout is going to be a historical event.

    Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 КО) vs. Saul Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 КО) is scheduled for September 16 at T-mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

    Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said, he like most Kazakhstanis, is going to watch the fight.

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!