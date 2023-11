ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Motivedia Boxing has posted a video on its Youtube channel dedicated to Kazakh boxer Gennady Golovkin (36-0, 33 KOs), Sports.kz reports.

"I won't be beaten" is a music video to Bad & Boujee by Migos.

Gennady Golovkin is set to step back into the boxing ring on March 18th to fight Daniel Jacobs at Madison Square Garden in New York.