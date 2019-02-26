New Government holds first sitting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The members of the renewed Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan gathered for the first sitting, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Before the meeting, the new Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin, introduced the ministers appointed by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He pointed out that the new Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Berdybek Saparbayev, is now in Aktobe and will participate in the next session.



"We must justify the special trust reposed by the Head of State. Our Government should be a real action government aimed at specific results. The Leader of the Nation entrusted us with all the top-priority tasks focused on improving the quality of life of people, further diversifying the economy, creating new jobs, developing SMEs. As a result of such specific measures, we will manage to achieve an improvement in the quality of life of the population," said Askar Mamin.



He recalled that a number of new measures to strengthen social support and improve the quality of life of people will be announced this week at the Congress of the Nur Otan Party. According to him, the instructions given at the congress will be considered at the next session of the Government.