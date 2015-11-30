New Governmental Council to attract investors - President Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has touched upon the ways to attract foreign investment into the country, while delivering his annual state of the nation address at the Palace of Independence today.

Proposals that would boost foreign investment into the national economy were in the President's speech; so were calls to increase labor efficiency. In his address, the Head of State highlighted the need to increase the annual volume of investment into Kazakhstan's economy by more than $10 billion by establishing the Governmental Council. "It [council] will attract investors and improve the investment climate," the Kazakh leader said. "We also need to step up labor efficiency twofold and create over 660,000 new work places," Nursultan Nazarbayev added.