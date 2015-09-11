New Governor of Aktobe region named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the President's Decree, Berdibek Saparbayev has been appointed Governor of Aktobe region, Akorda press service informs via Twitter.

Earlier Saparbayev held the post of the Vice Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Born in 1953. Graduated from Alma-Ata Institute of National Economy (1977) with major in economics. Doctor of Economy (1999), professor. Started as an economist in state administration of national savings banks, continued in the Ministry of Finance (1977-1988) where he worked his professional path from economist to Head of Planning and Economics Department; Served as Deputy Minister of Public Education (1988-1993); Head of the Finance, Labor and Social Protection of the Population Department in the Presidential Service and in the Cabinet (1993-1994); Head of the Cabinet Service (March 1995 - September 1995); Governor of Kyzylorda Oblast (September 1995 - July 1999); Governor of South Kazakhstan Oblast (July 1999 - August 2002); Chairman of the Customs Control Agency, Vice-Minister of Finance - Chairman of the Customs Control Agency of the Ministry of Finance (August 2002 - January 2006); Deputy Head of Prime-Minister's Office - Government Representative in the Majilis (January 2006 - February 2007), Vice-Minister of Economy and Budget Planning (February 2007 - August 2007). In 2005-2007 - Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan. March 2009 - Akim (Governor) of Eastern-Kazakhstan Region. November 2014 - Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.