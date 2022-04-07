New governor of Atyrau region appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Serik Shapkenov was appointed as Governor of Atyrau region, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

By the decree of the Head of State Serik Shapkenov was appointed as Governor of Atyrau region, and relieved of the post of the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of People of Kazakhstan.

Makhambet Dossmukhambetov was relieved of his post as Governor of Atyrau region.

Serik Shapkenov was born in 1979 in West Kazakhstan region's village of Karatobe. He is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan State University.

His professional career began in 2000 as a teacher at the West Kazakhstan State University.

Throughout different years he worked in the office of the Governor of West Kazakhstan region. In 2012 and 2015 he was First Deputy Governor of West Kazakhstan region.

From 2015 to 2016 he was a state inspector of the state control and organizational and territorial work of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan.

In 2016 and 2018 he was Mayor of Atyrau city.

From 2018 and 2020 he was First Deputy Governor of Atyrau region.

In 2020 he was appointed as Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of People of Kazakhstan.



