New Governor of Karaganda region appointed

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has introduced new Governor of Karaganda region - Yerlan Zhakanovich Koshanov - at the meeting of the local maslikhat on Tuesday.

Earlier, Koshanov worked as Chief of the Prime Minister's Office.



At today's extraordinary meeting of the maslikhat, the deputies unanimously backed Koshanov's candidacy.



Yerlan Koshanov was born August 14, 1962 in Shet district of Karaganda region. He is a graduate of Zhezkazgan-based branch of Karaganda Polytechnic Institute and holds a diploma of a mechanical engineer. He also obtained a diploma of an economist from the High Supreme School of the USSR Foreign Trade Academy and Kazakh State Academy of Management.



He started his career as a metal worker, foreman of an ore-dressing plant of Dzhezkazgantsvetmet. Later he worked as an instructor and Chief of the Department of Zhezkazgan Regional Committee of the Leninist Young Communist League of Kazakhstan.



From October 2001 to June 2003 he was Deputy Chief of the Prime Minister's Office.



In 2003, he was appointed as Vice Minister of Transport and Communications.



Yerlan Koshanov served also as Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Transport and Communications from February 2006 to March 2007.



Till February 2012, he was Deputy Chief of the Prime Minister's Office after which he was appointed as Chief of the Prime Minister's Office.