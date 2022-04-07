New governor of Kyzylorda region appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nurlybek Nalibayev has been designated the new akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State signed the corresponding decree.

Born in 1976 in Kyzylorda region Nurlybek Nalibayev is a graduate of the Kazakh State Agrarian University and the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.

At the beginning of his professional career he worked for a number of oil and gas companies. He also held posts at the administrations of Kyzylorda city and Kyzylorda region. For instance, he was akim of Kyzylorda city and Kyzylorda region between 2013 and 2021.

Since 1 April 2021 he has been serving as the head of the regional development department of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.