    17:46, 01 December 2022 | GMT +6

    New Governor of Kyzylorda region named

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Nurlybek Nalibayev as the Governor of Kyzylorda region, the Akorda press service reports.

    Kyzylorda region Appointments, dismissals Appointments
