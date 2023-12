ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Berikkali Sarsengaliyev was appointed new governor of Makat district, Atyrau region.

Previously he held the post of the head of the Regional Department of Education. Berikkali Sarsengaliev was born in 1961 in the village of Miyaly, Kyzylkoginskiy district of Atyrau region. After graduating from agricultural school he worked as a veterinarian. Then he entered Guryev Pedagogical Institute.