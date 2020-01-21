New Governor to head Pavlodar region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to appoint Abylkair Skakov as the Governor of Pavlodar region, the Akorda press service reports.

Born in 1974 in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Akmola finance and economics college, Shakarim Semipalatinsk State University, Kazakh Legal Science and International Relations Institute, Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Prior to the appointment has headed the financial monitoring committee of the Kazakh Finance Ministry.