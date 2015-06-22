New head coach of «Barys» hockey team named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The press service of "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC informs that Yerlan Sagymbayev has been named head coach of "Barys" hockey team.

Y. Sagymbayev was born in Ust-Kamenogorsk on January 5, 1970.

He is a representative of the Kazakhstan's school of hockey, "Torpedo" hockey club from Ust-Kamenogorsk. He played for such clubs as "Torpedo", "Avtomobilist (Karaganda), "Avangard" (Omsk), "Metallurg" (Novokuznetsk), "Sibir" (Novosibirsk). He also played for the national team of Kazakhstan.

He worked as a head coach in such clubs as "Kazzinc-Torpedo" (Ust-Kamenogorsk), "Sary-Arka" (Karaganda), "Irtysh" (Pavlodar). He also headed the national team of the Kazakhstan for some time.