New head coach of HC Barys Astana appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Andrei Skabelka has been officially appointed today as the head coach of Barys, a professional ice hockey team based in Astana, Sportinform cites the club's website.

The 47-year-old expert signed a contract with HC Barys Astana for two years. He will soon start setting up his coaching staff.

Since January 2018, the ice-hockey team has been managed by Acting Head Coach Galym Mambetaliyev.

In the last season, Skabelka was dismissed from HC Avangard.

It is worth mentioning that being a coach, he became the bronze medalist of the 2010 Belarusian Championship (HC Gomel) and the 2014-15 KHL season (HC Sibir).