EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:44, 16 May 2017 | GMT +6

    New head coach of HC Barys named

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Board of Trustees of HC Barys together with the management of the Astana-based club has made its final decision regarding the composition of its coaching staff, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the club.

    Yevgeniy Koreshkov was named as the new head coach of HC Barys. He will be assisted by Galym Mambetaliyev, Andrey Shayanov, Alexander Akhtsiger, Alexey Kuznetsov and Sergey Tambulov.

    Sergey Starygin will helm HC Snezhniye barsy.

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport Hockey Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!