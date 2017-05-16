New head coach of HC Barys named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Board of Trustees of HC Barys together with the management of the Astana-based club has made its final decision regarding the composition of its coaching staff, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the club.

Yevgeniy Koreshkov was named as the new head coach of HC Barys. He will be assisted by Galym Mambetaliyev, Andrey Shayanov, Alexander Akhtsiger, Alexey Kuznetsov and Sergey Tambulov.



Sergey Starygin will helm HC Snezhniye barsy.

