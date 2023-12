NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Alexei Zhdakhin has been appointed as the head coach of HC Torpedo based in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Zhdakhin previously worked with the club guiding them into the semifinals of the Senior Hockey League in 2015 and 2016.



With his help HC Torpedo won the regular championship of the Senior Hockey League and reached the final of the Bratina Cup in 2016-2017 season.