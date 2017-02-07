New head coach of Kazakh women's national football team appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Aitpay Dzhamantayev was appointed head coach of Kazakh women's national team, Kazinform reports citing Football Federation of Kazakhstan.

Prior to his new appointment Aitpay Dzhamantayev worked as a senior team coach.

Aitpay Dzhamantayev started his coaching career in 1982.

He already headed the team in 2004-2006.

This spring, women's national team will participate in the preliminary round of the 2019 World Championship. Kazakh team was put in the ninth group with Estonia, Latvia and Georgia. The teams will play from 6 to 11 April in Georgia.

Changes also occurred in U19 and U17 teams.

Petr Park was appointed head coach on the national U19 team replacing Ukrainian specialist Roman Zaev.

This year the team will play in EURO 2018 qualifiers that will take place in Kazakhstan from 18 to 24 October 2017.

In 2010 - 2015 years. Peter Park held the position of head coach of FC "Kokshe". Under his leadership Kokshetau team became 5x bronze medalist of the National Championship.

Orynbasar Daurenbekova appointed head coach of Kazakhstan's U17 team. Since 2015 she was a head coach at Sports School №8.

In 2015 Orynbasar Daurenbekova worked as an assistant head coach of the national U17 team of Kazakhstan.

This year U17 from 24 to 30 September in Denmark team will play in European Championship qualifiers. On the group stage they will play with France, Denmark and Wales.