New head coach of women's national judo team appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yerlan Alpysbayev has been appointed as a head coach of the women's national judo team, Kazinform learnt from the NOC press service.

Yerlan Alpysbayev is a highly qualified coach of Kazakhstan. During the period from 2011 through 2017, he had been a coach of the national youth team. He also worked at the K.Akhmetov Republican Boarding School of Olympic Reserve.



From 2017 through 2019, Alpysbayev coached women's youth team of Kazakhstan. In this period the team won 1 silver medal at the world championships, as well as 4 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze medals at the Asian championships.