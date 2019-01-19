15:45, 19 January 2019 | GMT +6
New head coach to lead Kazakh football team
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Czech specialist Michal Bilek, 53, has been appointed as a head coach of the national football team of Kazakhstan, SPORTINFORM reports referring to the Football Federation's official website.
Today Michal Bilek has signed a contract and has been officially introduced as the head coach of the national team.
Born on April 13, 1965, Bilek is a football manager and former player. The last football club he headed is Czech FASTAV Zlin.