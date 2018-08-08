New head of Agriculture Ministry's Land Management Committee appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the order of the Minister of Agriculture, Sergazy Omash was appointed as the Chairman of the Land Management Committee of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, primeminister.kz reports.

Sergazy Omash was born in 1979 in Karaganda region. He graduated from the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of the Russian Federation (economist), the Karaganda State Technical University (engineer) and the Themis

Law Academy of the Karaganda State Technical University (lawyer).



He raised through the ranks from a Tax Inspector of the Information Support and Accounting Department of the Tax Committee for Oktyabr District of Karaganda town (2000) to the Head of the Information Technologies and Information Resources Protection Division at the Department for Ensuring the Activity of Courts under the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan (until now).