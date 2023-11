AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - Altynbek Amirgaliyev was appointed as head of the Aktobe Regional Administration.

His appointment was approved by akim (governor) of Aktobe region Berdybek Saparbayev.



Born in 1967, Mr. Saparbayev held various posts in Aktobe region starting from the head of the Migration Committee, akim of Martukskiy and Uilskiy districts to the head of the Employment and Social Programs Department.