    16:00, 11 June 2021 | GMT +6

    New head of Almaty department of Anti-Corruption Agency named

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Mukhtar Akhmetov is appointed as the head of the department of the Anti-Corruption Agency in Almaty, the Agency’s Telegram Channel reads.

    Murat Akhmetov is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. In 1992-2005 worked at the procuracy bodies in Pavlodar region. In 2005-2007 headed the department at the Kazakh General Prosecutor’s Office. In 2007-2014 held key positions at the Prosecutor General’s Office in Nur-Sultan city, Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions.

    Up to present has acted as the head of department 1 of the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Prosecutor General's Office Appointments, dismissals Appointments
