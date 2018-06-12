New head of Almaty International Airport named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The board of directors of the Almaty International Airport JSC has taken a decision on early termination of the powers of president Aibol Bekmukhambetov on his own volition, our correspondent reports.

He has been heading the airport since 2009 up to present.



According to the press service of the Almaty International Airport JSC, Bolat Yerzhanov has been appointed a new president since June 12, 2018. The latter earlier acted as the Airport logistics executive director.



Yerzhanov, born December 9, 1966, is a graduate of the Omsk Aviation Technical School and the Order of Lenin Civil Aviation Academy of Saint Petersburg.