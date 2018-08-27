New head of Almaty subway named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A new head of the Almaty Subway has been appointed, Kazinform cites the subway's press service.

Yerbol Abildinov, who previously headed AlmatyMetroKurylys JSC, was appointed as the Director of Metropolitan Public State Enterprise.

Abildinov was born in Zhezkazgan. He graduated from the Almaty Architectural and Construction Institute (AASI), the Narxoz University. At the beginning of his career, Yerbol Abildinov worked as an architect and an economist. Since March 2017, he has been the General Director of AlmatyMetroKurylys JSC.