New head of Anti-Corruption Service of Aktobe region named

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM Nurlan Shabdar is appointed as the head of the Anti-Corruption Service of Aktobe region, its press service reports.

1st Deputy Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Agency of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov introduced the new head to the staff on July 10.

Nurlan Shabdar was born on November 15, 1974 in Almaty region.

Throughout his career held senior positions at the law-enforcement agencies, acted as the advisor to the Supreme Court Chairman, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.