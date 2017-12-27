EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:17, 27 December 2017

    New head of Astana International Airport appointed

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Radilbek Adimolda was appointed CEO of the Astana Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, Kazinform reports.

    "By the decision of the Board of the Airport Management Group dated December 26, Radilbek Okenovich Adimolda was appointed the Board Chairman of the Astana Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport," the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development said on Facebook.

