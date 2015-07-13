New head of Astana mayor office named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Olzhas Bektenov has been appointed new chief of the Office of Astana Mayor, Kazinform has learnt from the website astana.gov.kz.

Today Adilbek Dzhaksybekov has signed a decree appointing Olzhas Bektenov chief of the Office of the Mayor of Astana city. Olzhas Bektenov was born December 13, 1980 in Almaty. In 2001 he graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Law. Mr.Bektenov began his career in 2002 as chief specialist of the Department of Justice of Almaty. In 2006 he was assigned the position of the expert of the legal department of the Office of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. Since January 2015he served as chief of the department of public procurement in Astana. Olzhas Bektenov is awarded II degree "Aibyn" Order.