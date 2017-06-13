New Head of Baikonur city administration appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Baikonur, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Rogozin introduced the new head of the city administration.

Konstantin Busygin was born on December 11, 1965, in Tashkent. He graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations with a degree in international law and the Russian Academy of Civil Service.

In different years he held the positions of the head of Moscow's Solntsevo district administration, the general director of NGO "Izhmash", and the head of the Federal Agency for the Development of State Border.

Candidate of Economic Sciences.