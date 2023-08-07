EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:58, 07 August 2023 | GMT +6

    New head of Burabay district named in Akmola region

    None
    Photo: press service of the Akimat of Akmola region
    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – Arai Sadykov has been designated as the new akim (head) of Burabay district of Akmola region, Kazinform reports.

    Akim (governor) of the region Yermek Marzhikpayev introduced the newly-appointed akim to the staff of the regional administration.

    Born in 1980 in Arkalyk town in Kostanay region, Arai Sadykov is a graduate of the Arkalyk State Pedagogic Institute and the Akmola University of Technology and Business.

    He started his professional career in 2001 in his hometown.

    Prior to the recent appointment he served as the regional inspector at the Office of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Akmola region Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!