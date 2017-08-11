EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    19:30, 11 August 2017 | GMT +6

    New Head of CCS appointed

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev introduced Anastassiya Shchegortsova as the new head of the Central Communications Service., Kazinform has learned from CCS.

    Ms. Shchegortsova graduated from the Gumilyov National University in 2003 in political science. She also holds a Master's degree in Sociology. During her professional career, she held various positions at the Ministry of Culture and Information, Committee on Languages, as well as Astana Akimat.

    She speaks Kazakh, Russian, and English.

