    19:12, 08 August 2023 | GMT +6

    New head of Civil Defense Academy of Emergency Situations Ministry named

    None
    Photo: gov.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Yerlan Alibekov has been named the new head of the Civil Defense Academy of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry.

    Colonel Yerlan Alibekov has been the deputy head of the Emergency Situations Department of Almaty since 2017.

    He graduated from the Almaty Higher Technical College of the Kazakh Interior Ministry, Kokshetau Technical Institute, pursued postgraduate studies at the St. Petersburg University of State Fire Service of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Russia. Alibekov holds a PhD degree in technical sciences.


