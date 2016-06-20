New head of Culture, Archives and Documentation Department of E Kazakhstan named

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Azamat Mukhamedchinov has been appointed as new head of the Culture, Archives and Documentation Department of East Kazakhstan region.

He was introduced to the staff of the department by deputy akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region Omar Zhaksylyk.



Born in 1978, Mr. Mukhamedchinov is a graduate of the East Kazakhstan State University.



He started his professional career as a teacher of Music at a rural school in Zharminskiy district in 1998.



Prior to the appointment, Mr. Mukhamedchinov served as head of the Culture and Languages Development Department of Ust-Kamenogorsk city.