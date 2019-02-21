New head of Culture Department named in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Nurdaulet Issabek was named as the new head of Culture and Languages Development Department of Turkestan region after his appointment was approved by the region's governor Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1974, Mr. Issabek is native of Almaty region.



Throughout his career he used to work at the Kazakh State Arts Academy, the Zhurgenov Kazakh National Arts Academy and the Abai Kazakh National Pedagogic University.