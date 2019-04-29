New head of Damu Fund named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - New head of Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund JSC has been elected, Kazinform cites the press service of Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC.

Gaukhar Buribayeva has been elected Chairperson of the Management Board and Member of the Board of Directors at Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund JSC (Damu Fund) starting April 29 of this year by the resolution of the Sole Shareholder - Baiterek National Management Holding JSC.

Gaukhar Buribayeva graduated from the Kazakh State Law University (Law degree), the Gumilyov Eurasian National University (Finance), and the London College UCK (Master's degree in Business Management).



She began her career as a manager at GreenIntegrated LogisticsCo.LTD, a South Korean transport company, in 2003.



She also worked at Contract Food Corporation JSC of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC, Samruk-Kazyna Invest LLP, Alliance Bank JSC, National Transport Logistics Development Center JSC, and a branch of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company JSC.

From August 2013 to March 2017: Vice-President for Financial and Economic Matters at a subordinate organization of the Department of Presidential Affairs of Kazakhstan.



Between March 2017 and June 2018, Buribayeva worked as Director of the Administrative Department, Managing Director at Damu Fund.



Since June 2018, she has held the position of Deputy Chairperson of the Management Board at Damu Foundation.

It is to be recalled that Abai Sarkulov, who earlier headed Damu Fund, was elected as Chairman of the Management Board of Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC by the resolution of the Management Board of Baiterek National Managing Holding JSC.