New head of E Kazakhstan Health Department appointed

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Marat Shoranov was appointed the head of East Kazakhstan health department, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the press service of regional administration.

Region's akim Danial Akhmetov introduced the new head to the medical workers.

Marat Shoranov graduated from Kazakh National Medical University in 1997, the Virginia Commonwealth University in 2006, Emory University in 2011. He also took a course in health policy and management in the United States. Marat Shoranov is a candidate of medical sciences, a member of Kazakhstan Public Health Association and Kazakhstan Association of Urologists, co-author of the Information Bulletin on the healthcare development in Kazakhstan.

He began his career as a clinical resident at the Lithotripsy and Surgical Endoscopy Department of Kazakh National Scientific Center of Urology in Almaty. He worked as a senior researcher and acting head of the Kazakhstan School of Public Health. From 2006 to 2007 worked as a deputy director of the Jarbussynov Scientific Urology Center. In different years he headed the Institute for Health Development, the Center for Economic Research of the Republican Center for Health Development, the Department of Strategic Development and the Department of Medical Services Standardization of the Ministry of Health.

Marat Shoranov was awarded medals "Excellent worker of Public Health" (2008), "For contribution to the development of healthcare" (2014), and a title of "Best Young Scientist of 2004".