New head of Education Control Dept appointed in S Kazakhstan

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM - By an order of the Chairman of the Committee for Control of Education and Science under the Ministry of Education and Science, Karimbek Kurmanaliyev was appointed head of the regional Department for Control of Education, according to the press service of South Kazakhstan region's administration office.

Karimbek Kurmanaliyev was born April 20, 1962 in the village of Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan region. He graduated from Almaty Pedagogical Institute of Foreign Languages, Kaynar University, and Kazakh State Academy of Management. After graduation he worked as chairman of the trade union committee and vice rector of the Almaty Institute of Foreign Languages, head of the department for Foreign Languages of the Kazakh State Women's Pedagogical University, vice president and rector of Kaynar University, pro-rector for innovation activities of the Eurasian National University named after Gumilyov, Director of the Department for higher and postgraduate education of the Ministry of Education and Science. From November 2008 to October 2015 he served as vice president of Kazakhstan National Academy of Natural Sciences. K. Kurmanaliyev awarded Kurmet Order, the letter of thanks of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, "Honorary Worker of Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan" badge of honor, "Ybyrai Altynsarin" medal and "Al-Farabi" gold medal.