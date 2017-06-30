New head of education department appointed in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Gulmira Karimova has been appointed as the new head of regional education department of North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform reports.

Earlier Ms Karimova held the post of the head of Petropavlovsk education department.



She is a graduate of the North Kazakhstan State University and the Kokshetau University.



Ms Karimova started her professional career as a teacher of primary school in 1990s. She rose to the rank of a school principal in 2010.



Former head of regional education department of North Kazakhstan region Sholpan Karinova was transferred to a new job at the Ministry of Education and Science.