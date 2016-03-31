New head of Emergency Department of Akmola region named

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Today in Kokshetau chairman of the Committee for Emergency Situations under the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Colonel Vladimir Bekker has presented lieutenant colonel of the Civil Protection Alexey Sovetov to the staff.

Alexey Sovetov was appointed head of the Emergency Department of Akmola region. Previously he held the position of chief of bureau on emergency response under the Emergency Committee of Kazakhstan.

Sovetov was born in Kokshetau, Akmola region. In 1999 he graduated from Kokshetau State University named after Ualikhanov.

He was awarded 2nd degree Aibyn Order.