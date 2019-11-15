EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:09, 15 November 2019 | GMT +6

    New head of emergency situations department named in Nur-Sultan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bauyrzhan Syzdykov has been named as the head of the emergency situations department of Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform reports.

    Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Yuri Iliin introduced Bauyrzhan Syzdykov to the staff of the department.

    Born in 1973, Mr. Syzdykov is a graduate of Kazakhstani and Russian universities.

    Prior to the appointment he served as the head of the emergency situations department of Aktobe region since February 2015.

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Nur-Sultan Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!