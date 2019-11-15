New head of emergency situations department named in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bauyrzhan Syzdykov has been named as the head of the emergency situations department of Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform reports.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan Yuri Iliin introduced Bauyrzhan Syzdykov to the staff of the department.

Born in 1973, Mr. Syzdykov is a graduate of Kazakhstani and Russian universities.

Prior to the appointment he served as the head of the emergency situations department of Aktobe region since February 2015.