    20:29, 19 July 2018 | GMT +6

    New head of EU Delegation to Kazakhstan named

    BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM - Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, has announced Thursday the nomination of Sven-Olov Carlsson as the Head of the EU Delegation to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent cites the European External Action Service.

    It should be mentioned that until now Sven-Olov Carlsson has served as the Deputy Head of the EU Delegation to the Russian Federation.

    Kazakhstan and EU Politics
