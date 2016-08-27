New head of EU Delegation to Uzbekistan appointed

Prior to appointment, Eduards Stiprais worked as the Under Secretary of State and Political Director of the Latvian Foreign Ministry.

At the post of the head of the EU delegation, Eduards Stiprais will replace Yuri Sterk of Bulgaria and start working in September 2016.

Uzbekistan and the EU signed the agreement "On partnership and cooperation" in 1996. The EU diplomatic office in Uzbekistan opened in 2012.

In July 2015, the organization approved the allocation of 168 million euros worth financial aid to Uzbekistan for 2014-2020. The funds are allocated for improving the irrigation infrastructure, using renewable energy sources in agribusiness and promoting the program for creating new jobs in Uzbekistan's regions.



Source: Trend