TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    16:44, 04 October 2019 | GMT +6

    New head of foreign policy and int'l relations dept named

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has appointed Dauletbek Kussainov to a post of the head of the Department of Foreign Policy and International Relations of the Presidential Administration, Akorda press service reports.

    President Tokayev has appointed Dauletbek Kussainov as a new head of the Department of Foreign Policy and International Relations of the Presidential Administration; Shakhrat Nuryshev as a new first Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

