New head of foreign policy and int’l relations dept named

President Tokayev has appointed Dauletbek Kussainov as a new head of the Department of Foreign Policy and International Relations of the Presidential Administration; Shakhrat Nuryshev as a new first Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.