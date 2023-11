ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Klara Oralbayeva has been appointed as interim head of the healthcare department of Mangistau, Kazinform has learnt from Lada.kz.

Ms Oralbayeva has been serving as deputy head of the department for organization of medical aid to the population since 2015.



According to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, former head of the department Maral Kadyr is suspected of bribe taking.