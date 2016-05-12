New head of industrial and innovative department of Mangystau region named

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Nurbek Karassayev has been appointed the head of the industrial and innovative department of Mangystau region.

Born in 1979, Mr. Karassayev is a graduate of the Yessenov Aktau State University.

Throughout his professional career he held various posts mainly in Mangystau region. Mr. Karassayev served as adviser on issues of economy, budget and budget planning of the Mangystau region's maslikhat (administration).

In 2014, he took up the post of deputy head of the industrial and innovative department of Mangystau region for issues of foreign economy development, investment and innovative policy.