New head of inner policy office named in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - Aina Musralimova has been appointed as new head of the inner policy office in Akmola region.

Deputy akim (governor) of the region Nurlan Nurkenov introduced Ms Musralimova to the staff of the regional administration, its press service reports. Prior to the new appointment Ms Musralimova worked as the head of secretariat and deputy chairman of Akmola's branch of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.