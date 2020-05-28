EN
    18:14, 28 May 2020 | GMT +6

    New head of Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Research named

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Information and Social Development Minister of Kazakhstan decreed to appoint Talgat Kaliyev as a director of the Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Research, the Ministry’s Telegram Channel reports.

    Born in 1973 in North Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University.

    Prior to the appointment headed the Central Communications Service under the Kazakh President in 2019-2020.


